Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at D. Boral Capital

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

IVVD stock opened at $0.5201 on Monday. Invivyd has a 1-year low of $0.3546 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 177.89% and a negative net margin of 238.33%.The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invivyd will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Andersen sold 49,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $28,159.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,134.22. This represents a 36.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 277,654 shares of company stock worth $167,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mithril II GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invivyd by 2,051.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 391,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Invivyd by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 227,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

