1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,638 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3%

LMT stock opened at $445.7320 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.40. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.