The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

TJX stock opened at $136.3790 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

