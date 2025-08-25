Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation $TYG

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure comprises 1.5% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.98% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,048,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 569,441 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,997,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 50.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 256,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 86,304 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TYG stock opened at $42.8090 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

