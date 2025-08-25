Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 197 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $379.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $424.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus set a $375.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

