South Plains Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 117.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.3180 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

