Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Sold by South Plains Financial Inc.

South Plains Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of South Plains Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

