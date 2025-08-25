Soros Capital Management LLC Has $11.73 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 312.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up 3.0% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $146.9890 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.51 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.77.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $596,429.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,321,044.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $169,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,067,210.91. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock worth $5,869,390 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

