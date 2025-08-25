Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $111,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $307.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.79 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

