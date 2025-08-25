Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 839,324 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 839,324 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $134,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.0%

Enbridge stock opened at $47.9450 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.