NCM Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

NCM Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 6.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $909.2570 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $987.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,186.66. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $766.51 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 330 shares of company stock worth $326,165. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

