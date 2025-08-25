JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Shares Sold by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,603,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731,949 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties makes up about 3.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $58,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 44,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $217,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,317.50. The trade was a 67.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE JBGS opened at $20.5840 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.28. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.