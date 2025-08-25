23,128 Shares in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. $CAPR Bought by Connective Capital Management LLC

Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. On average, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAPR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

