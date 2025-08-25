Apexium Financial LP Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $591.9790 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $600.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $541.47 and a 200-day moving average of $504.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.79.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

