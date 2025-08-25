Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $663,000 Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,628,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,308,000 after buying an additional 60,390 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 699.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,754,000 after buying an additional 31,409 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 51.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 152,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wall Street Zen raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

