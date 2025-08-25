Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 87,539 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,539 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $141,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $589.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.48 and its 200 day moving average is $590.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

