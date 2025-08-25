Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,133,000 after purchasing an additional 214,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,371,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after purchasing an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,769,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 129,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,556,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 240,654 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $28.3830 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

