D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339,957 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 6.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.27% of D.R. Horton worth $105,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $61,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $170.7610 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.06. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.