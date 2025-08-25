NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires 863 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $181.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $186.63. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

