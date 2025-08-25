NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 284214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

