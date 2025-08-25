Widmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.0980 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $431.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.