NCM Capital Management LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

INTC stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

