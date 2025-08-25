JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 1046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 5 ETFs and Stocks to Watch as the Fed Eyes Rate Cuts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Take Profits Now: 3 Overbought Stocks Primed for a Pullback
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Zuckerberg’s META Sales Look More Bullish Than Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.