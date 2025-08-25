Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,670 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $126,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.64 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.59. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

