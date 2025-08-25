Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Price

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDSN. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.7350 on Monday, reaching $225.4350. The stock had a trading volume of 89,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,799. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.65. Nordson has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in Nordson by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

