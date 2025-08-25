Arweave (AR) Price Hits $6.72 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Arweave has a total market cap of $440,990,051.96 trillion and approximately $61.07 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $6.72 or 0.00005984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112,312.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.62 or 0.00501832 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00024157 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
