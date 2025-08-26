Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $79.70. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 384,135 shares changing hands.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 17.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Newegg Commerce news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,163,543.92. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,511,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,683,543.92. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,133,230 shares of company stock valued at $37,525,071. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

