Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $79.70. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 384,135 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Newegg Commerce news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,163,543.92. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,511,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,683,543.92. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,133,230 shares of company stock valued at $37,525,071. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
