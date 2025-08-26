Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) versus Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Financial Comparison

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envirotech Vehicles and Rivian Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rivian Automotive 3 18 5 0 2.08

Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $13.69, suggesting a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Rivian Automotive”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $1.87 million 4.62 -$8.85 million ($10.61) -0.23 Rivian Automotive $4.97 billion 3.16 -$4.75 billion ($3.23) -4.00

Envirotech Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles N/A -92.02% -49.05% Rivian Automotive -68.06% -58.07% -23.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

