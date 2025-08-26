Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 809,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,720,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 6.2%

The firm has a market cap of $897.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Gaotu Techedu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

