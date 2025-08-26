Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 1.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial now has a $213.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $173.00. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $169.77 and last traded at $166.16. 26,002,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 46,755,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.36.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

