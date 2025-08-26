SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPWO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 2,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. SP Funds S&P World has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.84.

About SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

