MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.10), with a volume of 542486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.50 ($2.13).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The firm has a market cap of £665.11 million, a PE ratio of -15,600.00 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.62.

Insider Activity at MAST Energy Developments

In related news, insider Paul Venter acquired 1,926,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £77,040. 27.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MAST Energy Developments

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

