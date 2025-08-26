Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Purchases $249,744.60 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) insider Loretta Keane bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,129. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

