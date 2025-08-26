Jean-Baptiste Wautier Buys 23,300 Shares of Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) insider Jean-Baptiste Wautier bought 23,300 shares of Pershing Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,274 per share, with a total value of £995,842.
Pershing Square Price Performance
LON:PSH traded down GBX 20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,272. 120,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,097.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,915.19. The company has a market cap of £9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. Pershing Square Holdings has a 12-month low of GBX 3,067.94 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,557.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 40.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59.
About Pershing Square
