Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Insider Katarzyna Mazur Hofsaess Acquires 541 Shares

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Katarzyna Mazur Hofsaess acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,385 per share, for a total transaction of £7,492.85.

Shares of LON:SN traded down GBX 2 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,383. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,185.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,106.25. The stock has a market cap of £15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,357 to GBX 1,438 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,300 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,379.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

