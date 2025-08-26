Insider Buying: PayPoint (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAYGet Free Report) insider Rob Harding purchased 17 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 728 per share, with a total value of £123.76.

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 22nd, Rob Harding acquired 17 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 765 per share, with a total value of £130.05.
  • On Monday, June 23rd, Rob Harding acquired 15 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 822 per share, with a total value of £123.30.

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PAY traded down GBX 4 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 727. 219,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,550. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 571 and a 12 month high of GBX 870. The firm has a market cap of £520.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 774 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 702.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52.

PayPoint (LON:PAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 70.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PayPoint had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

