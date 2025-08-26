New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.87, with a volume of 470700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.68.
Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.45.
In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.
