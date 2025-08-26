Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Given a C$177.66 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$177.66 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s current price.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TSE:OLY traded down C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$130.06. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$312.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.05. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$95.51 and a 1 year high of C$134.24.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

