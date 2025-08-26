Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Given a C$177.66 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$177.66 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s current price.
Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of TSE:OLY traded down C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$130.06. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$312.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.05. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$95.51 and a 1 year high of C$134.24.
About Olympia Financial Group
