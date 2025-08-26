Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 10,189,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 33,548,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive
In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
