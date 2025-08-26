Servcorp (ASX:SRV) Insider Mark Vaile Buys 2,000 Shares

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Vaile bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.86 per share, with a total value of A$13,720.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 217.0%. This is a boost from Servcorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. Servcorp’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

