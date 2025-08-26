Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.10. 4,979,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 21,615,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 3.02.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 361,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $2,973,762.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. This trade represents a 37.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sicpower, Llc sold 484,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $3,256,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,390,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,901,082.24. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,150,721 shares of company stock valued at $80,748,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

