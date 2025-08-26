Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $84.12. 376,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 449,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

Power Solutions International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 136.57%. The business had revenue of $191.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Power Solutions International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Power Solutions International news, Director Frank P. Simpkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,500. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hong He sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $225,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,287.50. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,175 shares of company stock valued at $9,651,798. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSIX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Solutions International by 102.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Solutions International by 174.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,185 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Power Solutions International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.