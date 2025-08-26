GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). 2,082,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,910,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

GCM Resources Trading Up 21.7%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of £19.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

