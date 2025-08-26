SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 14,348,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 41,201,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Northland Securities upgraded SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.57.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 117,180 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,096,804.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,346,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,818.80. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,981 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $28,856.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 716,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,262.88. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,317 shares of company stock worth $8,679,813 in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 48.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

