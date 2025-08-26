Figma (NYSE:FIG) Trading 2.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $71.97. 1,410,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,820,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIG. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Figma in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Figma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion and a PE ratio of 94.55.

In other Figma news, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 90,000 shares of Figma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $2,836,800.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,994,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 105,511 shares of Figma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $3,325,706.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 834,800 shares in the company, valued at $26,312,896. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215.

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

