Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$2.42 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) received a C$2.42 price target from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s current price.
Enterprise Group Stock Performance
TSE E traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.46. 59,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,480. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.18.
About Enterprise Group
