Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given a C$2.42 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) received a C$2.42 price target from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s current price.

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

TSE E traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.46. 59,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,480. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.

