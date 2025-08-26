Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Shares Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Royal Mail Plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Royal Mail Trading Up 6.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Royal Mail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.