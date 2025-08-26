Simon Lowth Buys 355 Shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,384 per share, with a total value of £4,913.20.

SN stock traded down GBX 2 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,383. 2,379,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The stock has a market cap of £15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,185.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

SN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,357 to GBX 1,438 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,300 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,379.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

