Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 177,443,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 118,124,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £279,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

