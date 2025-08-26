FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 177,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 105,497 shares.The stock last traded at $37.33 and had previously closed at $37.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSUN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.35 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts expect that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $139,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

